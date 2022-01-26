Kobe & Gigi Bryant Statue Erected At Helicopter Crash Site On 2-Year Anniversary Of Their Deaths

A sculptor in Los Angeles placed the 160-pound statue, which shows the father and daughter in their basketball jerseys, at the crash site to honor them and the other seven victims who tragically passed away in 2020.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant are being remembered in an impressive and touching way on the second year anniversary of their deaths. The late basketball legend and his look-alike teen were sculpted into a statue that was placed at the Calabasas, CA site the helicopter they were riding in crashed on Jan. 26, 2020. Dan Medina, a Los Angeles-based sculptor is the one responsible for the touching figure, which is meant to look like Kobe and Gianna standing in their basketball jerseys and shorts while holding a basketball.

Dan spoke to TMZ Sports about the 160-pound bronze statue, which he hauled up to the site by a wagon. Although it’s only a temporary tribute, the Kobe fan is hoping the city will let him place a bigger version of the statue permanently at the site in the future.

At the base of the statue, Dan included the names of all nine victims that died in the crash along with the words, “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.”

Kobe, Gigi, and the other seven victims, including baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli, and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan, were on their way to a girls basketball game when the chopper suddenly lost control and crashed on the Calabasas hillside. The unexpected tragic event came as a shock to all of Kobe’s family, friends, and fans, and two years later, they’re taking to social media to honor him.

One of the people who remembered him on Wednesday was fellow basketball player Lamar Odom. The professional athlete shared a video clip from Kobe’s memorial along with a loving caption. “Not a day goes by without thinking of you my brother @kobebryant,” the caption started. “To vanessabryant and the family, I love you all! I have been taking on everyday with the #mambamentality and it has helped me remain focused and accomplish different goals I have set for myself. Bean showed me what greatness takes ! So I am taking it!”

“Forever with me 💛💜,” he concluded.