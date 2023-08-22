Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Her Sexuality After Raven-Symoné Says She Gives Her ‘Lesbian Vibes’

Whoopi Goldberg, 67, may have played some LGBT characters in the past, but that was all fictional! The View co-host appeared on Raven-Symoné‘s podcast, The Best Podcast Ever, on Aug. 20 and dished about her sexuality. “Honestly, when I was around you, I loved you so much, like I just wanted to be up underneath the t—- the whole time,” Whoopi’s ex co-host joked around the 41-minute mark. “But that’s also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes!”

Raven then added, “But sometimes Whoop you give me lesbian vibes, you give me stud vibes.” Of course, the EGOT winner was quick to clarify that she does not identify as a lesbian. “Women have been asking me this for as long as I’ve been around. I am not a lesbian. But I know lots of them, and I’ve played them on television,” the 67-year-old said. “But I have always had lesbian friends because they’re just my friends.”

The Sister Act star went on to detail what her personal boundaries are with her LGBT friends. “I’m not gonna kiss you, but I’ll kiss you over here, I’ll do this but I’m not going to do this… And they’re like, ‘OK!’”, she explained to Raven. Earlier, the 37-year-old’s wife and co-host, Miranda Maday, joked about Raven’s wish for more people to come out as LGBT. “I think this is a secret fantasy of Raven’s. I think she just wants everybody to be gay and she’s just really hoping you’ll come out right here, right now,” the blonde beauty quipped.

Their conversation then shifted to how Whoopi has presented herself over the years, which the That’s So Raven alum applauded. “Which makes me happy because I can also say, to all those people who judge the lesbian community or the gay community,” she told the TV personality. “There is something beautiful about a woman being able to embrace their masculine and feminine at the same time and wear it so well, like you do.”

Raven continued and added how “fantastic” it is that Whoopi is not “either one or the other,” when it comes to masculine and feminine traits. “You’re just a human living in your body and doesn’t really correlate to sexual orientation or any of that,” she gushed. “It’s just the way you present and it’s so warming… You live in this duality so well, and I just want to applaud you for that.” The Hollywood legend chimed in and added, “When people say, ‘it’s this or it’s that,’ it isn’t this or that… it just is.”



Fans took to the comments of the video from the podcast and reacted to the conversation between the two actors. “I could see bi or maybe even lesbian but she just gives me that strong auntie with all the wisdom and tea vibes,” one admirer gushed. Meanwhile, a separate admirer just wanted an update on Sister Act 3. “Never wondered about whoopi sexuality I’m just waiting for another sister act,” they joked. Whoopi has been married a total of three times, including to: Lyle Trachtenberg, David Claessen, and to Alvin Martin.