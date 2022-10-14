‘Sister Act 3’: Everything To Know About The Whoopi Goldberg Sequel That’s In The Works

Disney first announced Sister Act 3 back in 2020, with an anticipated streaming release on Disney+.

Whoopi Goldberg named three huge Hollywood stars that she wants to join her for the sequel

Whoopi told her Sister Act costar Kathy Najimy that Hocus Pocus 2 helped revive interest in the film

that Hocus Pocus 2 helped revive interest in the film Tyler Perry revealed he has a “good script” for the film in September 2022

revealed he has a “good script” for the film in September 2022 The 1992 original Sister Act was a critical and box office smash, earning $230 million, while the sequel a year later, starring Lauryn Hill, pulled in $125 million

Whoopi Goldberg has long been behind another installment to the Sister Act franchise. That comes as no surprise to fans, as the 1992 original was an incredible success when it debuted, winning over critics and audiences alike, to the tune of $230 million. Fresh off her Oscar win for Ghost, Whoopi was the pitch perfect mix of humor and drama playing Sister Mary Clarence, a former nightclub singer who witnesses a mob murder and goes undercover as a nun, creating a sensational singing group along the way.

The sequel, Sister Act 2, came fast and furious a year later, with Whoopi reprising her role and Lauryn Hill joining the cast right before she made it big with The Fugees and her own solo musical career. The movie was a hit as well, taking in $125 million.

Now the third act is picking up steam after Disney first announced it back in 2020, with an anticipated streaming release on Disney+. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Sister Act 3, so we can all get ready to sing along with those hilarious, habit-wearing nuns!

Cast

Whoopi just happened to drop her dream cast when she stopped by Charlamagne the God’s series Hell of a Week on Oct. 13, 2022. “Hopefully we’ll get it together and get it done sooner rather than later,” the View host said about the sequel. “I’m going to ask for Keke [Palmer] to come in. I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come in. I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest, what’s her name?… Nicki [Minaj]! I want Nicki to come. I want everybody. I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun.”

In what seemed like the stars were aligning, literally, only a week before Whoopi’s wish list, a fan-made poster for Sister Act 3 popped up on social media, touting Whoopi, Keke and Bette Midler as the cast. Keke took to her Twitter to share the poster art, writing, “God bless y’all for this manifestation over my life. [Disney], this is what they asked for I’m just here to relay.”

Around the same time, a member of the original cast, Kathy Najimy, stopped by The View where Whoopi insisted that Kathy’s highly anticipated sequel Hocus Pocus 2, which premiered on Sept. 30, 2022 and became the biggest movie debut on Disney+ in the U.S., per The Wrap, helped revive interest in the Sister Act franchise. “It took a little while, but it’s happening,” Whoopi told Kathy, per ET. “You all helped that happen, I think, because they brought Hocus Pocus back. They finally said, ‘We might as well put those nuns back out there and see if they have any juice.'”

God bless y’all for this manifestation over my life. @WaltDisneyCo, this is what they asked for I’m just here to relay. pic.twitter.com/rTSsk1hVOG — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 8, 2022