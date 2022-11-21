Keke Palmer Addresses ‘Sister Act 3’ Casting Rumors & If She’s Really Involved (Exclusive)

Sister Act 3 is one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming films. Ever since star Whoopi Goldberg named Keke Palmer as one of her dream cast members, everyone has just assumed Keke is part of the third film. It’s even on her IMDb page! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Keke about what’s going on with her and Sister Act 3.

“I love that the rumors about me become so good that they become true,” Keke said while discussing her partnership with Doritos for its Big “Dip” Campaign about its new line of Doritos-flavored dips and Big Dip Energy giveaway. I’m gonna go with this because I’m definitely cast in Sister Act 3 — they even have it on IMDb at this point. It’s real. So I mean, they haven’t given me the contract, honey, but I will do it for free at this point. [IMDB] did set us all up because I looked at it myself and said, ‘when do I start filming?'”

Whoopi revealed back in October 2022 on Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God, that her top picks for Sister Act 3 cast members were Keke, Lizzo, and Nicki Minaj. “I’m gonna ask Keke to come. You know, I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come,” The View host said.

Keke admitted to HollywoodLife that she needed to get in touch with Whoopi soon for an entirely different reason. “I also really need to hit her up about SNL as well as talk about her one-woman show [1983’s Spook Show]. I mean, comedic brilliance,” Keke said. The Nope star will make her SNL debut on December 3.

Keke took a moment to praise Whoopi, an EGOT winner among numerous other accolades. “Growing up, [I knew] Whoopi Goldberg from Ghost to a one-woman show to Sister Act and Sister Act 2. Obviously, her trajectory from not just doing comedy but then to The Color Purple. She is a skilled entertainer and a craftsman when it comes to the art. And I think the people that are true artists, they understand respect true, they definitely know that which is really all that that really matters,” she said.

The actress continued, “But I do feel that sometimes, as the generations grow, how do we keep the legends alive? How do we keep people knowing the impact of what some of these people have done? When you talk about art being out of school and stuff like that, and [the arts] that people don’t put the time in – for me, that is disheartening. I’m such a nerd in that way. I’m thinking about all of the greats – back to the vaudevillian.”