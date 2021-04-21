Whoopi Goldberg Teases What To Expect From ‘Sister Act 3’ As Fans Rave Over Her New ‘Variety’ Pics

Whoopi Godlberg was styled to high fashion perfection for her new ‘Variety’ profile, where she told fans about the upcoming ‘Sister Act 3’ for Disney Plus.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Whoopi Goldberg donned a nun’s habit for 1992’s blockbuster comedy Sister Act, where her lounge singer character Deloris Van Cartier was put into a convent for witness protection after her mobster boyfriend commits murder in front of her. But she’s getting ready for the third installment for Disney Plus after years of an idea for the movie being kicked around in development. Whoopi gave fans an update on the project during a new profile by Variety for their Oscars issue, which also showcased how amazing she looks in high fashion outfits.

“Marc Shaiman [the franchise’s composer] is just waiting,” the 65-year-old teased to the publication “The nuns are all waiting. Maybe there’s gonna be some of the kids [from ‘Sister Act 2’]. Who can say?” about the long-awaited Sister Act 3. Whoopi is on board as a producer, along with Tyler Perry. Evil Eye author Madhuri Shekar writing the screenplay, according to Variety.

As far as the cast for the movie, the film’s imdb.com page only lists Whoopi and actress Wendy Makkena — who played Sister Mary Robert in the original film and it’s 1993 sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit — as firmly aboard in their roles. But audiences will no doubt delight to see what what Deloris has been up to in the nearly 30 years since Sister Act‘s theatrical debut.

In addition to discussing her milestone 1991 Academy Awards win for Best Supporting Actress in Ghost, along with her status as a prestigious E.G.O.T. winner ( comprised of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony), Whoopi posed for a photo spread in some seriously well styled looks. While she keeps things casual outfit-wise on a daily basis as the lead moderator on ABC’s daytime talk show The View, Whoopi reminded people that she is a Hollywood icon in the portraits.

Whoopi donned a voluminous black Christian Siriano Fall 2021 gown of taffeta layers that went from her neckline all the way down her body, while having her hair styled with her dark curls pulled back above her shoulders and down her back. In another photo, she wore a bright sky-blue coat belted at the waist, along with a bright pink scarf covering her head and a white bowler hat atop it. Christian reposed Variety’s cover to his Instagram page and gushed, “Wow wow what an honor @whoopigoldberg in Siriano for the cover of @variety #oscars issue. Whoopi was one of the first to support our brand and we will be forever grateful.”

Designer and activist Brandon Hilton gushed on Twitter, “Ladies and Gentlemen, WHOOPI GOLDBERG!!!!!!!this shoot for

@Variety is NEXT LEVEL ICONIC!!!!!!!” about her looks, while fan @CardboardNirvana added, “Wow Whoopi, wow. Accomplished. Poise and beautiful. Might and intelligence,” about her photos and profile. User @Kamala4Ohio noted, “GOTDAMN Auntie Whoopi snapped with this photoshoot.” It seriously is one of her most amazingly styled shoots ever.