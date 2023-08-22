Jessie James Decker Pregnant & Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Eric Decker

The Decker family keeps growing! Jessie James-Decker is pregnant and expecting her fourth child with her husband Eric Decker. The country singer announced the news via Instagram — she posted a video featuring her bump and the iconic Mariah Carey tune “Always Be My Baby” on Aug. 22.

“Good morning ☀️” the country singer captioned her post, where she is stepping onto a balcony with a cup in hand, overlooking a gorgeous view of palm trees. She’s wearing a crop top and underwear and turns to reveal the baby bump by the end of the video. Some of Jessie’s fellow Dancing With The Stars members shared the love and commented on the announcement.

Alan Bersten, who was Jessie’s former partner on the ABC competition show when she competed in season 31, commented, “Yay the news is out!!! I’m so happy for you and @ericdecker when you told me, I couldn’t stop smiling!!!” Peta Murgatroyd wrote “Omg omg babe! Congrats!!!!!!!!! ❤️” Jenna Johnson and Daniella Karagach also shared their support in the comments.

Jessie and Eric are already parents to sons Forrest Bradley, 5, and Eric “Bubby” Jr., 8, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 9.

The pregnancy news doesn’t come as too big of a surprise, since the Italy native EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in June 2022 that she sometimes wants one more kid. “It depends on the month!” she said. “I go through phases… this month is a ‘No.’ Next month might be a ‘Yes.’” The “I Still Love You” songstress added, “You know, I’m in a really good place, and I feel young and Eric and I are certainly not preventing anything!”

The Kittenish founder also told HollywoodLife that her daughter Vivi “begs her” for a sister all the time. “I try to give her her fix with her little cousins, my sister’s babies, but she would be an amazing sister,” Jessie continued. “But you know, she’s eight and a half, I feel like it’s just too big of an age difference at this point. Sydney [Bass] and I were three years and it was perfect.”

The couple have been married since 2013 and recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary. “Happy 10 years mi amor! Had the most amazing day with you and our babies! I am grateful for your love and commitment to me❤️ You are my North Star ⭐️,” Eric wrote on Instagram in June, as a tribute to his wife.