Gisele Sends Loving Message To Tom Brady’s Son Jack On 16th Birthday & Shares Photo Of Him Towering Over Her

Gisele Bundchen may not technically be the stepmother to ex Tom Brady‘s first son anymore following the former couple’s divorce. But in a sweet 16th birthday tribute to Jack Brady, whom Tom shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, Gisele made it clear she still adores his eldest child. In the three-photo carousel, shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 22, the former Victoria’s Secret model, 43, held up Jack as a baby. Both smiled broadly in the adorable photo, with little jack rocking a bib and baby jeans. In the second photo, Jack could be seen embracing his younger siblings Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, in a group hug. And in the third and final photo, Gisele stood back-to-back with Jack, an arrangement that couldn’t hide the fact that baby Jack now towers over his model stepmom!

“Happy birthday Jack!” Gisele captioned the tribute. “I can’t believe that you are turning 16! I remember when you were just a little peanut and now you are towering over me. I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!” She completed the post with a red heart emoji, and also repeated the sweet caption in Portuguese.

Gisele has a following of 21.8 million on the platform, and many of them took to the comments thread to commend her. “That’s sweet of you Gisele. You’re such a role model for women in every aspect,” remarked a follower, while another wrote, “Gisele, you are a wonderful stepmother. You were unselfish and for I can see in your Instagram stories very loving too. Jack is lucky to have you in his life.” A third commented, “Forever a bonus mom. Such a sweet post. Happy Birthday Jack.”

Meanwhile, the Brazilian bombshell’s ex-husband Tom shared his own tribute for his rapidly growing son. “16 years of joy with the the (sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for,” the NFL great wrote in part, alongside a photo gallery, including a father/son selfie and a couple of siblings photos.