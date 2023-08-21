Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid Reunite At Questlove’s Epic Game Night Party: Photos

Taylor Swift, 33, and her bestie, Gigi Hadid, 28, were just two of the many A-listers at Questlove‘s game night recently! The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker and the model were pictured at the event he hosted, in photos shared via Instagram over the weekend of Aug. 18. The 52-year-old musician shared a series of photo dumps from his game night where many celebrities played Uno. “The FINAL photo dump from game night. Thank You Game Night Dump 4,” he captioned the photo of Taylor on Aug. 19.

(Photo Credit: Christian Germoso)

While at the fun game night, the 33-year-old rocked what appeared to be a black dress with thin straps. Taylor opted to wear her golden tresses straight down and added a side braid to her look. She also opted to wear her go-to shade of red lipstick. Meanwhile, Gigi looked chic in the third slide of the same post. The 28-year-old opted to wear a low-cut white vest and blue denim trousers. Model and actress Cara Delevingne was notably tagged as the person that Gigi was pictured hugging.

Other notable stars featured in the post included TV personality Trevor Noah, Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, and others. Soon after Questlove shared the photos with his 2.9 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to seeing so many celebs at his party. “Imagine walking into a game night and seeing these people all in one house,” one admirer penned, while another joked, “Is that Taylor??! THE T SWIZZLE???”

(Photo Credit: Christian Germoso)

Some A-listers who were not at the event took to the comments to ask Questlove for an invite in the future. “we want to play,” model Chrissy Teigen penned, along with two crying emojis. Meanwhile, Charmed alum Alyssa Milano couldn’t help but write a similar note. “I like games. Just saying,” she penned. Rapper, Common, 51,was featured in a separate post from Aug. 18. The “You Got Me” hitmaker served up several snacks for his guests including Tacombi catering, Milk Bar cookies, Doritos chips, and more!



The photos of Taylor at Questlove’s game night were shared on the same day that she was spotted at the Jersey Shore for her friend Jack Antonoff‘s wedding weekend. Taylor was spotted alongside Channing and actress Zoë Kravitz on Aug. 18 at the Black Whale restaurant in Beach Haven. Soon after photos and videos of the Grammy winner landed on social media, many of her fans swarmed the area to try to get a glimpse of Taylor. While at the Blue Whale on Friday, Taylor looked chic in a black Hill House crop top and matching skirt. Jack and his now-wife, Margaret Qualley, were officially married the next day.