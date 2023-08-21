Natalie Portman & Estranged Husband Benjamin Millepied Reunite At Women’s World Cup Finale With Son Aleph: Photos

Following reports that 'Black Swan' star and her husband had split, the pair were spotted in the stands at Stadium Australia.

August 21, 2023 9:32AM EDT
natalie portman, benjamin millipied
Image Credit: Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied were spotted together at the final game of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, Aug. 20. The Star Wars actress, 42, and her husband, 46, were seen in the stands with their son Aleph, 12, in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail.The outing together comes nearly two weeks after it was reported that the couple had split following some marriage drama.

Natalie and Benjamin were seen sitting with their son between them during the Spain v. England match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Natalie wore a gray coat and could be seen leaning in to talk to her son and hug him on a few occasions. Benjamin sported a fur-lined jacket. The French dancer and the couple’s son reportedly left the game a little early.

It was reported that Natalie and Benjamin were getting a divorce earlier in August. (Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock)

It was reported that the couple would be getting a divorce after Benjamin had an extramarital relationship earlier in August, according to Us Weekly. “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” a source told the outlet. Neither Benjamin nor Natalie have confirmed that they were separating.

The claim that the two were divorcing came about two months after it was reported that the choreographer had cheated in June. After a French outlet reported on the affair, a source also told People that they were trying to work through it“He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” they said. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

Natalie and Benjamin have been married for 11 years. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

After the reports about the affair, the Oscar-winner and her husband were seen in public together with their family on a few occasions. Benjamin and Natalie have been married since 2012. Besides Aleph, they also have a daughter Amalia, 6.

