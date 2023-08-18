Raquel Leviss Looks Carefree In Green Bikini Poolside After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exit: Photos

Raquel Leviss didn't appear to have any regrets as she lounged poolside in a pretty leafy-print bikini, just after reports of her exit from 'VDPR!'

Raquel Leviss
Image Credit: Stephanie Augello / Shutterstock

Fresh off reports that Raquel Leviss won’t be returning to Vanderpump Rules for season 11 after Scandoval, the reality TV personality was seen looking unapologetically pretty while lounging poolside in a leafy green bikini in Arizona! In photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six, the 28-year-old former beauty queen hung out poolside in a palm leaf print bikini in shades of green. She wore a pair of classic sunglasses with round lenses, and let her short brunette locks hang loose as she walked around the pool and laid on an outdoor chaise lounge. In other pics, the Sur waitress waded into the water to cool off in the August heat.

The sexy pics come just a day after news broke that she’d be leaving the Bravo hit following the affair with Tom Sandoval that ended his longtime relationship with Ariana Madix and roiled the cast of the show. “Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight for an August 17 report, using Raquel’s birth name, Rachel, that she’s reportedly gone back to after two months in a mental health treatment facility.

“There was a possibility up until recently she’d be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it,” the source continued. “Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she’s been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her.”

The pics also come on the heels of Raquel’s podcast interview with Bethenny Frankel, during which she claimed she and Ariana “were not best friends” before the cheating scandal erupted. “We were acquaintances who became friends through the show,” she said during the interview. “She’s always been somebody who’s been very sweet to me. She would stand up for me and encourage me to pursue whatever I was pursuing and that was all great. But we never had like a deep conversation that I would have with a best friend.”

