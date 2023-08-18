Kourtney Kardashian Channels ‘Barbie’ With Platinum Blonde Hair & Pink Mini Dress In New Throwback Photos

Kourtney Kardashian transformed into Barbie when she posted throwback photos rocking platinum blonde hair with a tiny pink dress. The 44-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself to Instagram, with the caption, “Barbie Barker.”

In the photos, Kourtney had her platinum blonde hair pulled back into a messy bun while a few front bangs covered her face. She styled her super light hair with a spaghetti strap pink sequin dress with a plunging V-neckline. Kourt’s black-laced slip dress showed off ample cleavage while the short hem revealed her toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather peep-toe mules and barely any makeup, showing off her natural face.

Kourtney has been channeling Barbie a lot lately, especially since she’s been pregnant. Just the other day, she posted a mirror selfie rocking a fully pink outfit writing, “Took the girls to see Barbie, had very strict instructions to wear my pink jorts.” In the photo, Kourtney wore a tight black bodysuit tucked into a pair of baggy pink cargo shorts that were unbuttoned at her waist. She topped her look off with an oversized matching pink leather jacket, pointed-toe black leather boots, and a pair of black sunglasses.

Aside from this look, Kourtney posted a sexy selfie from Pilates when she wore a skintight Skims Soft Lounge Henley Onesie in Bubblegum Pink that had a low-cut neckline revealing major cleavage. Kourtney has been showing off her growing baby bump any chance she gets and one of our favorite pink pregnancy looks from her was the Jacquemus La Perola Cut-Out Asymmetrical Skirt with the matching Jacquemus Le Perola Cut-Out Bodysuit. The skirt was completely cutout on the side of her leg while the top was cut out on one shoulder, putting her bare stomach on full display. She accessorized her beachy look with a Celine Yellow Lemon Phantom Bag Summer 2013 and a huge straw beach hat.