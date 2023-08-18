Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Drop Surprise Duet Cover of The Judds’ ‘Love Is Alive’: Listen

The couple debuted their contribution to an upcoming tribute album to country greats The Judds.

August 18, 2023
gwen stefani, blake shelton
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Adam Levine Star Ceremony Los Angeles 10 Feb 2017
(L-R) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 May 2023
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrive to the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City. Pictured: Gwen Stefani,Blake Shelton Ref: SPL5497404 261022 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RTimages / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton debuted their new cover of “Love Is Alive” by The Judds on Friday, Aug. 18. The couple dropped the new track seemingly out of the blue as the lead single from the upcoming A Tribute To The Judds album. Gwen, 53, handled lead vocals on the country classic, but Blake, 47, came in to offer many harmonies throughout their faithful take on The Judds’ song.

 

With the original song released in 1985, Gwen and Blake offered a mostly straightforward cover of The Judds’ song, albeit with a slightly glossier production style. The new vocals from the married couple also really make the harmonies even more distinct than in the original, where Wynonna Judd and her mother Naomi shared the vocal duties. There were also a few new instrumental flourishes brought to the forefront of the mix, giving the song a bit more of a modern pop-country feel.

To announce their cover, Gwen shared a short video from the studio, where she opened up about how special this song was to her. “Blake and I are doing it together, so it’s pretty exciting. It’s the first time Blake’s ever going to sing harmony on a lead that I’m doing,” she said. “It’s just been like beyond a dream come true to be able to do it. Whenever you do a cover, you always feel like there’s no way to compete with the original. I mean, there is absolutely no way. It’s such an honor.”

Gwen and Blake dropped their new single, a cover of The Judds’ song. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Blake also spoke about how important The Judds’ music was to him in an Instagram caption announcing the song. “[The Judds] are one of the greatest country acts of our lifetime and 80’s country music is my favorite decade,” he wrote. “I’ve been singing these songs for as long as I can remember.”

A Tribute To The Judds will be released on October 27. The album will feature covers of so many of The Judds’ classic songs by both new and established country artists, including Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, Jelly Roll, and Ashley McBryde. The tribute album is coming over a year after Naomi died at 76 in April 2022.

