Wynonna Judd Honors Late Mom Naomi Judd During CMT Awards Performance 1 Year After They Performed There Together

Wynonna Judd joined forces with Ashley McBryde to collaborate on one of the songstress’s fave songs “I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner. Wynonna stunned in a fringe sparkling jacket with her iconic red hair straight, while Ashley stunned in a black dress and daring red lip. The two rocked out, with flames and sparklers appearing behind them as they harmonized the rock hit.

The stars first performed the 1984 hit together at the The Judds: Love Is Alive – the Final Concert on November 3rd, which included an impressive line up of country singers joining Wynonna at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. to celebrate the songs of her late mother, Naomi Judd. This time last year, the red headed star performed at the CMT Awards with her mom, which ended up being their last performance together before Naomi, 76, committed suicide just one day before she was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“Mama, you should be here tonight,” Wynonna sang in the final moments of the song at tonight’s show. “I miss you. And I love you.” The singer finished the number by looking above her while Ashley took her hand and sighed.

The 58-year-old was asked about her final performance with her mom, which is nominated in the Best Performance category at tonight’s show, while chatting on the red carpet with CMT’s Carissa Culiner. When asked if she has watched the video the 2022 performance of ‘Love Can Build A Bridge’ with her late mom, Wynonna replied, “It’s too much, it’s too much of a good thing. I’ve been crying on and off all day, it’s a bitter sweet day.

She continued, “Life is about embracing the leaks, I just wish that I could say… CMT you’ve been a part of our lives for a long time, I didn’t know it was the last time I would sing with my mother. So, here we are.”

Naomi Judd passed away on April 30, 2022, a day before she was due to be inducted into the Country Music Hall Of Fame and just two weeks after she performed with her daughter Wynonna at the awards show. After a long battle with mental health, Naomi death was confirmed as suicide.”We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well as its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe,” the family in a statement shared with the AP. “She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate.”