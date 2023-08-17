Kellie Pickler Breaks Silence 6 Months After Husband’s Death: ‘Darkest Time In My Life’

For the first time since her husband, Kyle Jacobs, passed away in February, Kellie Pickler spoke out with a touching statement.

August 17, 2023 2:16PM EDT
Kellie Pickler broke her silence following her husband Kyle Jacobs’ death. Six months to the day of Kyle’s death, Kellie released a statement to PEOPLE, updating fans on how she’s dealing with her grief. “One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,'” she said. “I have chosen to heed his advice.”

She added, “Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way,” the country star and radio host continued. “It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.” Kellie also confirmed that she’d be holding a memorial service for Kyle in the coming months. “This is what Kyle would have wanted,” she confirmed.

Kyle was 49 years old when he died by suicide on Feb. 17, 2023. Police confirmed that the songwriter was deceased by the time they arrived to his home after being called by Kellie. The country singer and Dancing With the Stars winner called authorities after she wasn’t able to open a door in the pair’s home, the Nashville Police Department confirmed.

Kyle’s autopsy and toxicology report revealed that there were no drugs in his system at the time of his death. However, the medical examiner confirmed that he had a history of “pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use.”

Kellie and Kyle were first introduced via mutual friends in 2007. After getting engaged in June 2010, they wound up eloping on New Year’s Day 2011, just six and a half months later. In addition to being married, Kellie and Kyle also worked together professionally over the years, collaborating as songwriters in Nashville.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

