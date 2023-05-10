Kellie Pickler Seen For The 1st Time Since Husband’s Tragic Suicide 3 Months Ago: Photos

Kellie Pickler has finally emerged after her husband Kyle Jacobs’ death, 3 months after his passing. The songwriter’s famous wife was seen in photos you can SEE HERE, speaking with pals and hugging them just outside the home they shared together in Nashville. The hitmaker, 36, appeared somber as she emerged makeup free and wearing a red graphic T shirt, her hair pulled into a high bun. It’s worth noting that the house is also where Kyle died by suicide in February, and according to The Daily Mail, Kellie has been too distraught to stay there.

Kyle’s cause of death was officially determined in May to be suicide after he passed away on Feb. 17. No drugs were found in his system. Kelly’s reaction comes months after TMZ first reported he had shot himself in an upstairs room at his and Kellie’s home in Nashville, TN. They claimed Kellie and an assistant found him after Kellie got worried when she awoke without him in her bed that morning. The Nashville Police Department confirmed his identity shortly after the shocking incident started making headlines.

Kellie and Kyle got married in 2011 after dating for around four years. They first met through mutual friends at a bar in 2007 and Kellie described the moment, during a 2015 interview on The Real. “So we ended up sitting with him and his buddies, and we got lost in conversation and everybody else disappeared,” she said.

In addition to finding a romantic connection, the lovebirds found a creative one and it made them grow close pretty quickly. “We started writing songs the next day, and then we got hitched, well, that happened a few years later,” she explained.

Before his tragic death, Kyle did more than stay by Kellie’s side during their marriage. He was a talented and successful songwriter to some of country music’s biggest stars, including Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson, Craig Morgan, Jo Dee Messina, Trace Adkins, Tim McGraw, Scotty McCreery, Clay Walker, and more. He also starred in a CMT reality series called I Love Kellie Pickler! with Kellie from 2015 until 2017. The show lasted for 13 episodes and showcased the positive parts about Kellie and Kyle’s life together.