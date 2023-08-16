Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off New Mullet & Continued Weight Loss In Rare Photos

Christopher Schwarzenegger looked great as he showed off his new haircut on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The 25-year-old, who is Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s son, revealed he’d gotten a mullet as he made his way from the gym to the car in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. He also looked amazing as he showed his continued weight loss journey, which he’s been on since 2020.

Christopher rocked a white “40 Love” t-shirt and dark pants as he made his way to the gym. He also had a smartwatch on and a pair of New Balance sneakers, as he made his way from the car. The new mullet with longer hair also looked great, along with his beard as he made his way to his workout.

The youngest son from Arnold and Maria’s marriage has been on a fitness journey since 2020, and he’s looked fantastic since getting in shape. He’s gotten pretty muscular in recent years. When the University of Michigan grad set out on his weight loss journey, a source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Christopher was training with his bodybuilder dad. “He made it his goal to get healthy for graduation and he stuck to it, he looks great,” the insider said at the time. “He has all [of] the knowledge to share and as soon as Christopher showed interest, Arnold was immediately there to guide him and encourage him.”

Christopher has clearly stuck to his diet and exercise regimen, and he’s looked fantastic in plenty of recent photos. Whether he’s at his brother’s birthday, spending quality time with his mother, or grabbing lunch with his dad, he’s looked amazing.

Christopher is the youngest of Arnold and Maria’s four kids. He has the older sister Katherine, 33, and Christina, 32, as well as his older brother Patrick, 29. Arnold also has the younger son Joseph Baena, 25, from a relationship with Mildred Baena.