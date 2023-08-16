Blac Chyna Shares Details Of Co-Parenting With Rob Kardashian & Tyga: ‘Time Heals’ & ‘People Change’

Blac Chyna, 35, opened up about the co-parenting relationships she has with her exes Rob Kardashian, 36, and Tyga, 33, in a new in-depth interview. The mother of two shares her daughter Dream, 6, with Rob, and son King, 10, with Tyga, and revealed she’s in a good place with the doting fathers, despite no longer being romantically involved. She sat down with ET to talk about the situation as well as other things going on in her life.

“I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream,” Blac said about her previous rocky times with Rob. “And also too, let’s not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael (Tyga) too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that’s all I care about as a parent.”

“My kids are really smart, and they have common sense and they’re like the sweetest people, like little people, so they’re gonna be good, just them in general,” she continued. “I don’t ever worry when they go over to the other parents’ house, cause it’s like, ‘What are they doing over there?’ But I’m like, ‘Nah, my kids are good. They’re pretty smart.'”

Blac also commented on Rob’s sister Khloe Kardashian saying she was like a third parent to Dream, during a recent episode of The Kardashians. “You have to think, too, they’re so close, you know? Rob and Khloe. So of course, Dream’s gonna be like [that] with True, you know what I mean?” she said.

In addition to focusing on a good co-parenting situation with her exes, Blac has been focusing on herself. The beauty recently made headlines for removing her facial fillers, starting a regular workout routine, which can be seen in the video above, and strengthening her relationship with God. She also worked with Caterina’s Club, a non-profit organization run by celebrity chef, Bruno Serato, that provides warm meals, affordable housing assistance, and job training to homeless people and low-income families around Southern California.

“It’s important to me because I feel like I can bring more light into a situation that’s literally right underneath our noses,” she said about working with the non-profit . “Growing up, I didn’t have a silver spoon, and it’s a lot of kids that are not privileged to even just have a meal, so, I feel like this is really important to bring awareness to our community, because a lot of stuff is happening underneath our nose, and if I can be a vessel to shed light on the situation, then by all means, use me.”