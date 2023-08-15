Dua Lipa Rocks Bikini Top & Linen Shirt While Cruising Around Greece: Photos

Dua Lipa, 27, looks gorgeous in some of her latest set of Instagram photos! The singer posed on a boat, a beach, and more as she enjoyed a vacation in Greece, and wore stylish swimwear that fit her perfectly. One of her looks included a plaid bikini top under a long-sleeved white sheer top and long light pink skirt, while another look included a dark bikini.

The beauty also rocked a red one-piece swimsuit and a yellow bikini top with red, white, and black shorts. Her fashionable outfits didn’t stop there. She topped things off with a white tank top and denim bottoms, and a light blue striped button-down long-sleeved top with matching pants. “sailing through the Peloponnese ⚓️,” Dua captioned the post, which had comments turned off.

Before Dua wowed with her new getaway snapshots, she made headlines for wearing an orange patterned bikini during her time in Kosovo. She also posed for photos in an orange mini dress and other bikini tops, including a solid white one and black and white patterned one, as she enjoyed her summer days. In a mirror selfie, she also looked epic in a multi-colored floral bikini top under a light yellow top, and gave the camera a serious and confident expression.

When Dua’s not turning heads in bikinis in various exotic locations, she’s channeling Barbie in pink. A week ago, she posed for eye-catching photos in a metallic pink dress with spaghetti straps. She was standing poolside, and a breathtaking view could be seen behind her. The talented star accessorized with a thick chain necklace and had her long hair down.

Dua’s Barbie-like dress doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering one of her songs is included on the Barbie movie soundtrack. “Dance the Night” is the tune, and it’s a very catchy one that’s gaining fans everywhere. Eva Mendes, the partner of Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in Barbie, even found herself busting moves to the jam, in a recent video.