Eva Mendes Dances To Song From Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ Movie In Plunging Green Dress: Watch

Eva Mendes, 49, showed support for her partner Ryan Gosling‘s new movie, Barbie, by dancing to an epic song from its soundtrack, in a new Instagram video. The actress wore a gorgeous green sleeveless dress that had a pretty floral pattern on it, and was barefoot as she busted moves to Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night Away” and went down some outdoor stairs. She also had her long wavy hair down and pouted her lips as she looked at the camera for a second.

“Why must I make that stupid pout when I start to dance ?! Anyone suffer from this seriously lame condition? 💗,” she hilariously asked in the caption. Her comments were turned off, so none of her followers could answer her questions, but we can bet she’s not alone in her automatic dancing facial expressions!

Before Eva posted her latest fun video, she showed support for Ryan back in May, when she posted photos of herself posing in a T-shirt that featured her beau dressed as Ken from Barbie. “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too,” she playfully wrote in the caption.

Ryan showed love right back to Eva when he showed up to the Barbie premiere on July 9 wearing a sweet “E” necklace, in honor of the first initial of her first name. He paired it with a pink suit that included a button-down shirt that was opened at the top, and a matching blazer and pants. He also rocked white shoes and looked handsome as he posed with his hands in his pockets on the pink carpet of the event.

Eva and Ryan have been dating since 2011, but tend to be pretty private about their romance, appearing on a red carpet together very few times. One appearance was for the premiere of their 2012 movie, The Place Beyond The Pines. Since then, they’ve welcomed two children, Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6, who they shield away from the spotlight whenever possible.