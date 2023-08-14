Bachelor Nation’s Jade Roper Reveals She’s Having A ‘Missed Miscarriage’ Of Her Baby Boy: It’s ‘Devastating’

Jade Roper, 36, revealed that she suffered a miscarriage with her fourth child, son Beau, on August 13. The Bachelor in Paradise alum, who shares three kids with her husband Tanner Tolbert, 36, and previously suffered a miscarriage before she had her first child, posted photos of her baby bump and her ultrasound on Instagram. In her caption, Jade opened up about she’s doing after the “devastating” pregnancy loss.

“I’ve been struggling what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage,” Jade wrote. “It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family. While our hearts are completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed.”

Jade told her followers that she’s experiencing a “missed miscarriage” right now. “While his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet,” she explained. “I am hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider.”

The reality star continued, “I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating. So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau.”

After Jade revealed the sad news, a bunch of other Bachelor Nation stars expressed their condolences to Jade and Tanner. Colton Underwood, Catherine Giudici, Katie Thurston, Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Trista Sutter all commented on Jade’s post with supportive and uplifting messages. Tanner commented a heart emoji on his wife’s post.

Jade and Tanner fell in love on season two of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 and were married the following year. Their daughter, Emmy, was born in 2017, followed by a son, Brooks, in 2019, and another son, Reed, in 2020. Jade told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview in April 2022 that her and Tanner were ready to have another child.

“We said we were going to be done with three, but I always just envision another baby out there,” Jade said. “I just love babies. What’s weird is that, with all the hard parts of pregnancy, I love being pregnant, too,” she added. “I almost think I want another baby because my life is stepping into a new chapter because I don’t have one [anymore] now that my son’s becoming a toddler.”