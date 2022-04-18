Catherine Giudici Reveals She & Sean Lowe Are ‘Exploring’ Adoption: ‘The Door Is Open’

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici have always discussed their hopes to adopt a child in the future. Now, after having three kids of their own, Catherine revealed to HollywoodLife.com if she and Sean were ready to begin the adoption process. “We’re opening the door a little bit. It’s such a huge, beautiful responsibility to care for another child. And I have some friends who have done that recently. So I’m going to do my research and what that really looks like,” she told HL, while discussing her latest partnership with Mrs. T’s. “The concept of it is so beautiful and so profound… and when you get into, it’s like, ‘Okay, will it affect my current children? How does it? We’re such a sweet spot right now…Not that we’re closing the door. We’re literally opening the door very, very small window, but we’re interested in learning more because it’s such a dynamic change.”

Catherine and Sean are already parents to Samuel, 6, Isaiah, 4, and Mia, 3. “There’s so much to learn. It feels overwhelming right now, but we’re definitely looking into it. Sean was always been interested in adoption, so I’m going to open the door and see what happens!” the graphic designer continued.

Sean has mentioned in the past that his sister has adopted two girls from China, which has inspired him to seek information on the process, as well. “She is a wealth of knowledge, which when it comes to adoption, international adoption to be more precise, there’s just so much to learn,” Catherine explained. “We really have to carve out the time!”

There’s no question the Bachelor alum has her hands full already, with her kids and her business ventures, she is always on the go! However, the mom of three did reveal how she likes to practice some self-care and take some time for herself, just in time for Mother’s Day! “I love reflexology! It’s like a massage, and after the kids go down, it’s my favorite thing to do. But to go, I’ll have to make intentional time for it,” Catherine admitted. “Usually, it’s Sean and me time after the kids go down, and e love watching movies together and watching the series together. But every month, I’ll take one of those nights and go get reflexology, and it’s my favorite!”

In partnership with Mrs. T’s Pierogis, Catherine is calling on fans to nominate an incredible mom in your life – yourself included! – for a chance to be showcased as a Mrs. T’s All-Star Mom. Starting April 12 through Mother’s Day, Mrs. T’s will spotlight moms across the country by giving three weekly winners $5,000 to help fund their interests and hobbies, and a special pierogi prize pack. On May 9, Mrs. T’s will select one nominated mom by awarding her a grand prize of $15,000 and a year’s supply of Mrs. T’s Pierogies. “I think that moms should always be encouraged and supported,” Catherine gushed. “I would just encourage people to nominate other moms, because there’s always going to be moms in your life that makes it look easy, or even makes it look hard, but they’re doing it anyways– as a mom, you have to persevere, and you have to endure all these different chapters of life, so I think that this is such a great way to encourage moms to take a breath and do something for themselves.”

Related Link Related: Peres Jepchirchir: 5 Things To Know About Female Runner Who Won Boston Marathon

Head to www.MrsTsPierogies.com/AllStarMoms to nominate a special mom in your life today!