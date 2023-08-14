Ciara Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Crop Top & Pigtails: Photos

The singer called herself 'CiCi Mama,' in the caption of the eye-catching new snapshots, which received a lot of compliments from fans.

August 14, 2023 9:48PM EDT
Russell Wilson and Ciara in the front row Tom Ford show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2018, New York Fashion Week Men's, USA - 06 Feb 2018
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ciara is in good spirits leaving her pre Grammy performance with Russel Wilson at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Pictured: Ciara, Russel Wilson BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Russell Wilson and Ciara ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022
Image Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/Shutterstock

Ciara, 37, will soon welcome her fourth child and she’s looking amazing! The singer took to Instagram to share several new photos of herself posing in a pink and orange checkered long-sleeved crop top, which showed off her growing baby bump, and baggy jeans. She also wore tan boots and had most of her hair down with two pigtails on each side.

“CiCi Mama 🙈☎️,” the soon-to-be mom of four wrote alongside the snapshots. It didn’t take long for her fans to respond in the comments section with many compliments. “So adorable!” one fan exclaimed while another wrote, “You carry it so well.” A third congratulated her on becoming a mother again and a fourth called her “so cool all the time.”

Ciara is already the mother of three children. (Matteo Prandoni/BFA/Shutterstock)

Ciara’s latest photos come after she announced her pregnancy in a post on Aug. 8. It included a video in which she is dancing at the edge of a pool while wearing a one-piece black swimsuit. In the background of the clip, her new song, “How We Roll,” with Chris Brown, was playing. This will be Ciara’s fourth child but third with husband Russell Wilson.

Ciara and Russell celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in July and the former took the time to share a sweet tribute to her love in honor of the special day. “In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world,” she wrote in a post. “My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share. I have everything I want and need in you. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much.”

Ciara holding her baby bump during a previous outing. (Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Ciara and Russell first started dating in 2015 and were engaged by March 2016. They married in July 2016. In addition to their upcoming baby, the spouses are the parents of daughter, Sienna, 6, and son, Win, 3. Ciara also shares son Future Jr., 9, with her ex Future.

