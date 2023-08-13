Travis Scott Jet Skis In Ibiza With Tianna Lynnm & Friends: Photos

Travis Scott, 32, looked like he was having the time of his life with friends this week. The rapper hung out on a yacht and went jet skiing in Ibiza, in new photos released by TMZ. He was joined by Instagram model Tianna Lynnm and others as he spent a lot of time riding the waves in the fast-moving water vehicle.

Despite joining Travis for the epic getaway, Tianna seemed to spend the most time around one of his friends. She wore a white bikini and reportedly shared posts from the adventure on her Instagram, which is private. She also seemed to thoroughly enjoy her time on the water.

Travis’ latest summer vacation comes just a few weeks after he released his new album, Utopia. The fresh project made a lot of headlines for including his apparent loyalty to Kanye “Ye” West, despite Ye’s antisemitic comments and outrageous behavior, a possible diss on Timothée Chalamet, who was recently rumored to be dating his ex Kylie Jenner, and an appearance by his daughter, Stormi Webster. He also had a lot of guest artist appearances on songs, including Drake, Beyonce, The Weeknd, and Playboi Carti.

In addition to his album, Travis made headlines when he brought Kanye out on stage during his show in Rome, Italy on Aug. 7. He was performing the new songs at Circus Maximus, and the “Jesus Walks” creator joined him in front of the cheering crowd, in various videos, including the one below, shared on Twitter. It was Kanye’s first performance since his antisemitic remarks from 2022, per Vulture, so it caused a lot of responses from Travis’ supporters on social media.

TRAVIS SCOTT BRINGS OUT KANYE WEST IN ROME FOR HIS FIRST UTOPIA PERFORMANCE pic.twitter.com/jxTIrjob9V — TRAVIS SCOTT DAILY (@dailytrvis) August 7, 2023

“There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West,” Travis said during the surprise appearance. The two artists shook hands and hugged each other, making the show a truly memorable moment in Travis’ concert history. “I really love them both…their stage prowess is crazy!!”, one admirer tweeted about the performance, while another added, “This s*** just made me so happy.”