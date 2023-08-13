Tom Brady Bonds With Daughter Vivian, 10, At Blackpink Concert: Photos

Dad of the year! Tom Brady was spotted in floor seats at Blackpink's sold out show at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

August 13, 2023 12:17PM EDT
Tom Brady daughter Vivian
Tom Brady New England Patriots' Tom Brady greets his son Jack on the field after NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass Patriots Camp Football, Foxborough, USA
Miami, FL - Newly single Gisele Bundchen is spotted taking a break from remodeling her $11.5 million mansion in Miami to spend some time with her family. Pictured: Gisele Bundchen BACKGRID USA 11 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady seen strolling in Portofino with daughter Vivian Lake **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivian Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873289_034.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tom Brady, 46, had an epic father-daughter date with his youngest child Vivian Lake, 10, at the Blackpink concert! The NFL icon was spotted at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for the sold out show on Saturday, August 12 — in floor seats, no less. Tom ended up in a selfie snapped by a fan in front of him part-way through the show, capturing his hilariously intent look with a smidge of a pursed smile. As the photo started to make waves on social media, the California native reposted it and wrote, “This is the most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert’ picture ever taken,” with three laugh crying emojis on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The East Coast outing comes amid his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen‘s latest private workout class with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The super model, 42, was seen arriving to Valente’s gym in Miami, Florida on Friday, August 11, exiting her SUV. Gisele was dressed for an intense workout session as she rocked a fitted pair of gray leggings and a white tank top paired with a trusty pair of On performance running shoes. Notably, Gisele and Joaquim have been spotted numerous times in Miami since last fall, as well as several vacations in Costa Rica together. The pair have not yet commented on the status of their relationship, but certainly appear closer since she announced her split from in Oct. 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Tom Brady and daughter Vivian. (Phelan M Ebenhack/AP/Shutterstock)

News of the shocking split followed Tom’s return to the NFL after he had previously announced retirement. Tom chose to acknowledge the split directly on social media last October, revealing that they had privately finalized the end of their marriage and custody of their kids Vivian and Benjamin Rein, 13.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the NFL star wrote via social media at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” he also said.

