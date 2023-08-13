Tom Brady Bonds With Daughter Vivian, 10, At Blackpink Concert: Photos

Tom Brady, 46, had an epic father-daughter date with his youngest child Vivian Lake, 10, at the Blackpink concert! The NFL icon was spotted at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for the sold out show on Saturday, August 12 — in floor seats, no less. Tom ended up in a selfie snapped by a fan in front of him part-way through the show, capturing his hilariously intent look with a smidge of a pursed smile. As the photo started to make waves on social media, the California native reposted it and wrote, “This is the most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert’ picture ever taken,” with three laugh crying emojis on X (formerly known as Twitter).

This is the most “dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert” picture ever taken 😂😂😂 https://t.co/L8Z3iI9qCs — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 12, 2023

The East Coast outing comes amid his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen‘s latest private workout class with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The super model, 42, was seen arriving to Valente’s gym in Miami, Florida on Friday, August 11, exiting her SUV. Gisele was dressed for an intense workout session as she rocked a fitted pair of gray leggings and a white tank top paired with a trusty pair of On performance running shoes. Notably, Gisele and Joaquim have been spotted numerous times in Miami since last fall, as well as several vacations in Costa Rica together. The pair have not yet commented on the status of their relationship, but certainly appear closer since she announced her split from in Oct. 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

News of the shocking split followed Tom’s return to the NFL after he had previously announced retirement. Tom chose to acknowledge the split directly on social media last October, revealing that they had privately finalized the end of their marriage and custody of their kids Vivian and Benjamin Rein, 13.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the NFL star wrote via social media at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” he also said.