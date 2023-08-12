Heidi Klum Goes Topless In Just A Bikini Bottom On Vacation With Husband Tom Kaulitz: Photos

Heidi Klum, 50, showed off some skin during an outing at the luxury beach club, Il Lido del Faro, with her family this week. The model went topless under the sun when she removed her bikini top, in new photos taken in Capri, Italy, where she’s been vacationing. She then rocked only brown and black patterned bikini bottoms as she kept her hair down and relaxed during the summer outing.

The beauty was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz, 33, who wore nothing but light blue shorts, and her kids Henry, 17, and Johan, 16, who she shares with ex Seal. Both Henry and Johan wore casual outfits that included a T-shirt, hoodie, and shorts as they sat down during some moments of the trip, and walked side by side on the sand, during others. They all appeared to be relaxed and having a great time as they enjoyed the nice weather.

Before Heidi, Tom, and her kids were photographed at the beach club, she took to Instagram to share some eye-catching snapshots of herself wearing a floral patterned cutout swimsuit. She was holding two plates of veggies and fruit, in the post, and flashed a big smile. “Make sure to eat your fruits and …..🍐🍇🍒🍑🍅🫐🍋🍓🍍🍏🍉🍌🍒🍒🍒🍋🍏🍅🍇😎🇮🇹❤️,” Heidi captioned the photos.

When Heidi’s not the one getting attention for her incredible appearance, her daughter Leni, 19, whom she shares with ex Flavio Briatore, is. In July, the teen posed in sheer black lace leggings and a brown bikini top as she laid back, in a social media photo. Her confidence was apparent as she sat for the nighttime photoshoot, and it was reminiscent of her mom back in her younger modeling days.

Later that day, Leni also posed for a very different photo with a massive fish as she was snorkeling in the ocean. She was wearing the same brown bikini and had snorkeling gear over her face. The teen was on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico, with her friends, including Avani Desai, during the fun moment.