Heidi Klum, 50, Rocks Cutout Floral Swimsuit While Serving Plates Of Food On Vacay: Photos

Heidi Klum is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did on vacation in Italy with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. The 50-year-old posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram of herself rocking a cutout one-piece swimsuit that showed off ample cleavage while holding plates of food.

Heidi posted the photos with the caption, “Make sure to eat your fruits and …..” In the photos, Heidi wore a white one-piece swimsuit that was covered in pink, red, and blue flowers. The swimsuit featured a massive cutout on her chest that showed off major cleavage while the skinny straps wrapped around her neck.

Heidi’s extremely long legs were on display in the swimsuit as she held different plates of fruits and vegetables while wearing a pair of oversized square aviator sunglasses. The model’s hair was down in beach waves with her front bangs covering her forehead.

Heidi has been on a roll with her vacation outfits and just the day before she was enjoying a cup of coffee by the ocean while wearing a tiny brown bikini. She rocked a triangle string bikini that showed off cleavage and her incredibly toned abs. She styled the top with super skimpy matching bottoms that tied on the sides of her hips and she topped her look off with chili pepper earrings and a medallion necklace.

As if Heidi’s vacation outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a three-piece zebra swimsuit set. The bikini featured a pink and black triangle bikini top with matching bottoms and a high-waisted matching tight sarong. Later that day she lounged on a boat in Capri with Tom when she rocked a patterned halterneck bikini top with a cutout in the center with matching side-tie string bottoms.