Shania Twain Supports ‘Extraordinary’ Celine Dion Amid Health Struggles: I ‘Pray’ She’ll ‘Overcome It’

Celine Dion, 55, has support from Shania Twain, 57, amidst her health struggles that forced her to cancel the rest of her world tour. Shania praised Celine — who is battling Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) — in an interview with Billboard on August 10th. “I’m such a fan of Celine’s voice,” Shania said about her fellow Canadian singer. “She’s a one-of-a-kind, extraordinary vocalist and entertainer,” she added.

The “Any Man Of Mine” hitmaker said she wants to “connect” with Celine soon. Shania also said she feels for Celine amidst her health issues and explained how she can relate to the “My Heart Will Go On” singer since she’s battled Lyme disease since 2003.

“I think it’s gotta be so difficult, and I know — only speaking from my experience — how horrifying it is to think that something is preventing you from singing, or interfering with that joy in your life,” said Shania. “So I just pray that she is able to overcome it and she will be up there singing for us all again.”

In Dec. 2022, Celine went public with her battle with SPS, which is a rare, incurable condition that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she said to her fans in a video. Celine explained that SPS has affected her “daily life” and has limited her ability to walk and sing. She also said that the condition “affects something like one in a million people.”

Five months after announcing her diagnosis, the mother of three shared the sad news that the rest of her Courage world tour shows scheduled for 2023 and 2024 are canceled because of her heath. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” she told her fans in May 2023. “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up.”