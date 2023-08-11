Lisa Rinna Posts ‘Thirst Trap’ Selfie In Cutout Swimsuit Proving It’s Still Hot Girl Summer

Lisa Rinna, 60, smoldered in a sexy animal print cutout swimsuit while submitting her latest take on the “thirst trap” selfie. In the pic, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum rocked a plunging animal print one-piece suit with double straps, accessorizing with a sexy beige fedora and a pair of chic sunglasses. She opted for a natural makeup look, her pillowy lips accentuated with a swipe of clear gloss. To drive home the point, she posed in front of an unmade bed in what appeared to be gorgeous, cabin-style accommodations. “Canadian Thirst Trap,” she captioned the pic, along with an emoji of a spray of water. She tagged the post, “#LakeLisa.”

Many of the beloved reality star’s 3.7 million fans on the platform couldn’t resist commenting on her Canadian getaway look. “I’m gay but I’d soooo marry you!” quipped a follower, while another wrote, “Canada loves ya girl, enjoy lake life!” “I love Canadian Rinna. Come visit Saskatchewan,” suggested a third.

Lisa’s glamorous looks require upkeep, and she once told Marie Claire her everyday beauty secrets. “It’s really about maintenance,” she told the magazine in 2022. “My whole, entire existence is based on maintenance. I’m telling you: it’s the key to everything.” That involves a routine to protect her luminous skin.

“I put on sunscreen before I walk downstairs,” said the mom of two. “The minute you hit sunlight, you’re getting [sun exposure] and I have major melasma issues on my skin. A great skincare specialist, Renée Rouleau told me like 12 years ago, ‘You have got to put sunscreen on the minute you wake up in the morning.’ I’ve done that ever since—that’s a really fancy little trick for everybody.”

And as for her flawless physique, Lisa shared how she keeps fit and healthy. “Yoga, pilates, hiking, and spinning,” she revealed. “[I work out] four or five days a week. I’ve done that my whole life. I started doing jazzercise at 16 and just never stopped.”