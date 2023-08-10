Vanessa Hudgens Smiles Watching Future Husband Play His First Rockies Game: Watch

The 'High School Musical' star made sure to support her fiancé, Cole Tucker, at the Aug. 9 Colorado Rockies game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 10, 2023 8:13PM EDT
Vanessa Hudgens at Cole Tucker baseball game
View gallery
Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker were spotted leaving The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York City On Nov 15, 2021 Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Ref: SPL5278190 151121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker arriving at their hotel in Paris. 15 Nov 2022 Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens Cole Tucker. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA918231_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens are seen arriving at their hotel in Paris. 13 Nov 2022 Pictured: Cole Tucker Vanessa Hudgens. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA917589_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens, 34, was Cole Tucker‘s biggest fan at the Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers game on Aug. 9 (watch the video below)! The 27-year-old, who plays shortstop and outfielder for the Rockies, had his first Big League start of the 2023 season with his stunning fiancée in the stands. Vanessa rocked a striped oversized shirt paired with a white tank top and chic Daisy Duke shorts. The High School Musical star completed her baseball game ensemble with black sunglasses, a baseball cap, and several gold rings.

Throughout the game, the 34-year-old was pictured recording moments from the exciting moment on her iPhone. At one point, Vanessa smiled and cheered Cole on when he was up to bat. The official MLB Life Instagram account shared photos of the moment and called the duo “top-tier couple goals.” The sports account made sure to note that the brunette beauty seemingly gushed when Cole got a double during the game.

Soon after the moment was shared online, many of Vanessa and Cole‘s fans took to the comments to react to seeing her root on her man. “Bro is living every 2000s kids dream,” one admirer joked, while another quipped, “Cole Tucker is living MY DREAM. AAGGGHHGGHHH [sic].” Meanwhile, a separate baseball fan couldn’t help but note that they’d be very excited to see the actress at a game. “Ngl if I was in Milwaukee and saw Vanessa Hudgens I’d lose my mind,” they admitted. Another admirer referenced the iconic HSM song and commented, “We’re all in this together baby.”

The Spring Breakers star and Cole confirmed news of their engagement on Feb. 9 with a loved-up Instagram post. “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” Vanessa captioned the post, along with a white heart emoji. In the first slide, Cole embraced his leading lady from behind as she held up her ring finger. The second slide featured a close-up snapshot of her oval-cut engagement ring and long crimson nails. Cole and Vanessa first met in 2020 during a virtual meditation class. They were spotted together for the first time that November.

Vanessa Hudgens at Cole Tucker baseball game
Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker confirmed their engagement in Feb. 2023. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Prior to dating Cole, Vanessa was famously in a long-term relationship with Elvis star Austin Butler, 31, from 2011 until their 2020 split. One year after meeting the former Pittsburgh Pirate she gushed about Cole during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am,” she said at the time. “I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad