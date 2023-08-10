Vanessa Hudgens Smiles Watching Future Husband Play His First Rockies Game: Watch

Vanessa Hudgens, 34, was Cole Tucker‘s biggest fan at the Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers game on Aug. 9 (watch the video below)! The 27-year-old, who plays shortstop and outfielder for the Rockies, had his first Big League start of the 2023 season with his stunning fiancée in the stands. Vanessa rocked a striped oversized shirt paired with a white tank top and chic Daisy Duke shorts. The High School Musical star completed her baseball game ensemble with black sunglasses, a baseball cap, and several gold rings.

The Rockies called up Cole Tucker earlier this week. Which means his fiancée Vanessa Hudgens will now be attending their games. pic.twitter.com/qAWcEWJWTP — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 9, 2023

Throughout the game, the 34-year-old was pictured recording moments from the exciting moment on her iPhone. At one point, Vanessa smiled and cheered Cole on when he was up to bat. The official MLB Life Instagram account shared photos of the moment and called the duo “top-tier couple goals.” The sports account made sure to note that the brunette beauty seemingly gushed when Cole got a double during the game.

Soon after the moment was shared online, many of Vanessa and Cole‘s fans took to the comments to react to seeing her root on her man. “Bro is living every 2000s kids dream,” one admirer joked, while another quipped, “Cole Tucker is living MY DREAM. AAGGGHHGGHHH [sic].” Meanwhile, a separate baseball fan couldn’t help but note that they’d be very excited to see the actress at a game. “Ngl if I was in Milwaukee and saw Vanessa Hudgens I’d lose my mind,” they admitted. Another admirer referenced the iconic HSM song and commented, “We’re all in this together baby.”

The Spring Breakers star and Cole confirmed news of their engagement on Feb. 9 with a loved-up Instagram post. “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” Vanessa captioned the post, along with a white heart emoji. In the first slide, Cole embraced his leading lady from behind as she held up her ring finger. The second slide featured a close-up snapshot of her oval-cut engagement ring and long crimson nails. Cole and Vanessa first met in 2020 during a virtual meditation class. They were spotted together for the first time that November.

Prior to dating Cole, Vanessa was famously in a long-term relationship with Elvis star Austin Butler, 31, from 2011 until their 2020 split. One year after meeting the former Pittsburgh Pirate she gushed about Cole during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am,” she said at the time. “I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”