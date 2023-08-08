LeBron James’ Son Bronny Returns To Hospital For Further Treatment 2 Weeks After Health Scare

LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, have been spotted spending time in Minnesota right near one of the nation’s top hospitals, the Mayo Clinic. On Aug. 7, LeBron and Bronny were swarmed by fans as they dined at a nearby restaurant, in a video obtained by TMZSports.com. Although LeBron hasn’t confirmed his reasoning for being in the area, it appears that Bronny is getting further medical attention following a scary health situation at the end of July.

The 18-year-old was practicing with the USC basketball team when he went into cardiac arrest on July 24. He was rushed to the hospital, and the family confirmed the news one day later. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU,” a family statement said. “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information.”

On July 27, Bronny was released from the hospital. CNN also reported that he had had a cardiac arrest screening several months ago. “Both screenings came back with normal results,” CNN claimed, with the implication that Bronny’s recent health scare wasn’t caused by an anatomical pre-existing condition. However, a medical professional has not confirmed these findings.

LeBron took to Twitter on July 27 to thank fans for their support. “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” he wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has mean to all of us!”

One day after his release from the hospital, Bronny was photographed out at a family dinner with his parents and two siblings. He looked healthy and in good spirits on the outing. It’s unclear what treatment or testing he is having done at the Mayo Clinic as the family continues to search for answers.