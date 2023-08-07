Riley Keough Spends Quality Time With Dad Danny After Becoming Sole Trustee Of Lisa Marie’s Estate

Riley Keough, 34, and her dad Danny, 58, were spotted enjoying some father-daughter bonding in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 6. The actress and her father were seen leaving a spa together in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The day out with her dad came months after she was named as the only trustee of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate in May.

Riley and Danny both looked like they were in good spirits. The Daisy Jones And The Six star rocked a charcoal t-shirt dress with a small leg slit over a pair of short shorts and slides. She had her hair tied back in a ponytail, and she was also seen carrying a bag and her phone. Danny sported a green t-shirt and navy blue shorts. The two of them looked like they were deep in conversation as they left the spa.

The spa day came two days after Riley was named as the sole owner of grandfather Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate. Following Lisa Marie’s death, Riley and her grandmother Priscilla Presley underwent a legal battle over the singer’s estate. The actress was ruled the owner of Graceland on Friday. While the legal proceedings named Riley as the owner, Priscilla will still be able to be buried there alongside Elvis upon her passing.

After Lisa Marie’s death in January, the actress and her grandmother underwent a four-month legal battle over control of the singer’s trust. Riley was ruled as the sole owner of her estate in May. After the settlement, Priscilla filed a declaration saying she believes that her late husband would be pleased with the decision, according to People. “My daughter’s passing was both devastating and heartbreaking. We have learned that the fans realize that we are ‘Just a Family,'” she wrote. “My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family.”

Lisa Marie was married to Danny from 1988 to 1994. Riley is the oldest of all of Lisa Marie’s kids. Her son Benjamin, who she also shared with Danny, died at 27 in July 2020. She also had twin daughters Harper and Finley, both 14, with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.