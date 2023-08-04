Ricky Martin Admits His Divorce From Jwan Yosef Was Coming For Years In 1st Interview Since Split

Ricky Martin revealed that his split from his husband Jwan Yosef was in the works for a while before their July 6 announcement. “When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process,” Ricky, 51, said in an interview with Telemundo, published on July 31. “We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision,” the Puerto Rican singer added. “We have been planning this situation for a long time, it’s pre-pandemic.”

Ricky and Jwan, 38, announced their plans to divorce after six years of marriage at the beginning of July. The exes are currently seeking joint custody of their daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3. Ricky also has 14-year-old twin boys Matteo and Valentino who he welcomed in 2008, before he was with Jwan.

“My children never saw a fight between Jwan and me,” Ricky revealed in the interview. “That’s why it’s like, ‘Are you going to divorce, are you going to separate, how?’ because we resolved our differences with a good talk, maybe in our room.”

The Latin superstar also said that his and Jwan’s divorce process has been going well so far. “It has been wonderful. I even told Jwan we should write a book about how to get divorced properly,” Ricky said. “It has been much easier than we thought, but we’ve done it with time and calmness.”

Furthermore, Ricky told Telemundo that he “sees himself in another relationship” when the time is right. “I’m not talking about the near future, but I like being in love, I like being in a relationship, I like waking up in the morning to a morning kiss, breakfast, and complicity,” he said.

Ricky and Jwan met via Instagram in 2015, and they confirmed their romance six months later in the spring of 2016. They went red carpet official that year, and Ricky announced his engagement to Jwan in November 2016. In January 2018, Ricky confirmed that he and Jwan had gotten married, although their exact wedding date is unclear.

Ricky and Jwan revealed their split in a statement to People. “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” they said. The exes also said in their statement that following their split they want to have a “healthy family dynamic” where they can continue to be friends as they co-parent their children.