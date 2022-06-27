Ricky Martin’s Son, 13, Seen In Rare Photo On Set Of Singer’s Music Video

The singer shared a behind-the-scenes look of his teen son giving a smile and a huge thumbs up, while shooting his latest video.

June 27, 2022 4:41PM EDT
Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ricky Martin is a proud father! The 50-year-old singer shared an adorable photo of one of his elder two children Matteo, 13, to his Instagram on Saturday, June 25. Ricky and Matteo seemed like they had a sweet bonding day on the set of his newest music video.

Matteo sported a white hoodie and a gray baseball hat, as he turned around and gave a thumbs up and a smile from one of the director’s chairs on the set of his latest movie. Ricky wrote a sweet message about his son in the caption in Spanish. “Look who decided to accompany me to shoot my new video,” he wrote below the picture, using the hashtags “My Little Man”, “Pride” and “Son.”

Ricky is a father of four, whom he shares with his husband Jwan Yosef. Matteo also has a twin brother Valentino. The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer had the twins via a surrogate in August 2008. The boys also have a younger sister Lucia, 3, and brother Renn3. Ricky gave a rare look at his daughter, around her birthday back in December. While he mostly keeps his kids out of the spotlight, Ricky does occasionally give glimpses of his kids’ lives with adorable photos, like when he shared a picture of Renn finding a rainbow earlier in June.

Ricky posted the super cute photo of his son behind-the-scenes of his new video. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

The picture of Matteo wasn’t the only behind-the-scenes look that Ricky gave of the upcoming video. He posted another photo, that showed his outfit (which had his chiseled abs on full-display) for the upcoming video. “In this photo, a little tease of what the video of my next single is going feel like,” he wrote. “It was a really long day, but everything flows amazingly well when surrounded by the right group of people. Nothing but love and light throughout the day. The energy felt strong.”

It’s not clear when Ricky will be dropping the new music video, but the singer has been releasing new music, consistently. His most recent single “A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal [Sometimes Good And Sometimes Bad]” came out back in April.

