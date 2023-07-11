Ricky Martin Bonds With His Twins Matteo & Valentino, 14, Swimming In Monaco After Announcing Divorce

View gallery

Ricky Martin, 51, spent some quality time with his twin sons Matteo and Valentino, both 14, on Tuesday, July 11. The singer posted an adorable compilation video of him and his boys swimming and riding a boat around Monaco, where he’s performing. Ricky and his sons looked like they had a fantastic time while riding around the sea.

The montage was set to some fun, vacation-y music. Ricky shared a bunch of selfies, as well as a clip of him riding on the boat while rocking a baby blue swimsuit. He also posted photos of his sons jumping in the water and posing for photos on the deck. He also shared a few shots of the water, showing just how picturesque the day was. “Bonding time [with] the twins, before the show tonight,” he wrote in the Instagram caption.

The outing with his sons came less than a week after Ricky and his husband Jwan Yosef announced that they’d be divorcing after six years of marriage in a joint statement to People. “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” they said. “Our greatest desire now is to have a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the love and respect we have for each other.”

Ricky had his twins via surrogacy in 2008. After he married Jwan, the pair welcomed their first daughter Lucia, 4, together in December 2018. The Play singer shares a birthday with his daughter on Christmas Eve. The pair had their second child, a son Ren, 3, in October 2019. The popstar clearly shares a special bond with all of his children, and he often shares photos of himself with his children, like when Matteo joined him on the set of his music video shoot back in June 2022.