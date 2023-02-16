Ricky Martin Shares Rare Photo Of Look-A-Like Son Tino, 14, Getting His Haircut: ’Baby No More’

Ricky Martin’s son Tino is the spitting image of his father! The Latin popstar, 51, posted a sweet photo of his 14-year-old son, where he looked so much like Ricky when he was younger. The singer joked about how his son was growing up, as he was in the early stages of growing a mustache in the caption. “Baby no more,” he wrote on Instagram, while also noting Tino’s age, and using the hashtag “#MySon.”

The photo simply showed Tino, whose full first name is Valentino, seated in a barber’s chair with a smock over him. Besides the mustache, his hair was wet, seemingly about to get gut, as he looked over to his dad. So many fans and friends commented that they couldn’t believe that the singer’s teen son was growing up.

Tino is one of Ricky’s two older sons. The singer had him and his twin brother Matteo with the help of a surrogate in August 2008. Besides the twin boys, Ricky also has a daughter Lucia, 4, who he shares a birthday with, and a younger son Renn, 3, with his husband Jwan Yosef, who he married in 2016.

Ricky opened up about how he continually learns from his little ones in a June 2021 interview with People. “Every day they teach us something different, but I realize one thing that it’s extremely important for them, it’s for them to be heard,” he said. “For me, it’s incredibly important to take 5, 10, half an hour a day, to sit down and say, ‘Tell me about you today. How are you?'”

It’s clear that Ricky has a close bond with all of his children, and it seems that his older sons have taken an interest in his work as an international popstar. Over the summer, he shared a cute photo of Matteo visiting him on set for one of his music videos. He joked in a 2021 SiriusXM interview that his younger kids don’t understand how famous he is, but his older kids were taken to a concert, and he shared their hilarious reactions. “Oh wow, dad, you really are Ricky Martin,” they told him.