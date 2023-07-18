Ricky Martin’s Twins, 14, Are All Grown Up As They Join Him Onstage For The 1st Time: Watch

View gallery

Ricky Martin‘s twin boys stole the show at his recent concert in Switzerland, when they joined the superstar singer on stage for the first time. Ricky, 51, shared a clip to his Instagram July 17 of the moment his sons Matteo and Valentino, both 14, ran out on stage and surprised him. The “Livin’ la Vida Loca” hitmaker was in the midst of his performance as his boys came out and danced for the crowd. Ricky laughed and danced along with his sons, as the crowd went wild over the unexpected family collaboration.

Ricky called the performance with his sons “a beautiful surprise” in the caption of his Instagram post. “When my twins jumped on stage with me for the first time in Locarno, Switzerland #Matteo y #Valentino,” he also wrote, alongside a crying emoji. In the comments section, Ricky’s followers were in disbelief over how grown up his twin sons are. Ricky has been performing for a long time so it’s pretty incredible that his sons finally got to join him on stage in front of all his fans.

Ricky had his twins via surrogacy in 2008. He has two other children, son Ren, 3, and daughter Lucia, 4, with his husband Jwan Yosef. On July 6, Ricky and Jwan announced that they are divorcing after six years of marriage in a joint statement to People. The former couple started dating in 2016 and they secretly got married on August 29, 2017.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” Ricky and Jwan said in their divorce announcement. “Our greatest desire now is to have a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the love and respect we have for each other.”

A week after announcing the split, Ricky bonded with his sons by taking them on a boat ride around Monaco before his performance there. Ricky shared a video of the trio swimming and riding around in the sea without their shirts on. The singer set aside the heartache of his divorce to enjoy quality time with his children.