Jordyn Woods Stuns In Cutout Swimsuit As She Sunbathes With BF Karl-Anthony Towns: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Jordyn Woods, it is that she’s always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a cutout one-piece swimsuit while lounging at a beach club in Greece while on vacation with her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns and some of her friends.

In the slideshow of photos, Jordyn wore a strapless ivory swimsuit with a skinny strap halter neckline. The swimsuit was completely cut out on the bodice revealing her abs while little flowers decorated the center of her chest and the sides of her waist. She accessorized her look with a pair of super oversized square sunglasses and braids.

Jordyn has been looking fabulous on vacation and aside from her cutout white swimsuit, she hit the beach rocking a black bikini from Luxe Picks. The two-piece featured a criss-cross halter neck triangle top that revealed ample cleavage and she styled it with a pair of side-tie string bottoms. She accessorized the swimsuit with a pair of black oval sunglasses and a gold waist chain. Throughout the slideshow, Jordyn showed off her figure in the swimsuit and a skintight sheer red mesh dress from her clothing line Woods by Jordyn.

Another one of our favorite outfits from Jordyn’s trip was her white midi dress. She posted a bunch of photos wearing the dress with the caption, “fall in love with the beauty of it all.” Jordyn’s sleeveless dress featured a completely see-through and cutout bodice that showed off major cleavage, while the bottom half of the dress featured a fitted, sheer pleated skirt. She topped her look off with a dainty diamond choker necklace, white satin peep-toe heels, and a white purse.