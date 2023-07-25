Jordyn Woods Rocks Sexy Monokini & Packs On Hot PDA With Karl Anthony-Towns In Mykonos: Photos

Jordyn Woods, 25, and Karl-Anthony Towns, 27, looked so in love during their latest vacation. The model and basketball player were photographed wrapping their arms around each other and kissing under the sun while spending time at Branco Mykonos in Greece this week. She wore a black one-piece swimsuit with cutouts and had her hair up in braids, while her beau was shirtless and wore only black swim trunks.

In addition to spending time with each other, Jordyn and Karl-Anthony were seen hanging out with fellow NBA stars Paul George and Patrick Beverley and their significant others. They all vacationed in the same spot during the offseason and appeared to have a great time while walking on the beach, where they had conversations and laughs, and keeping cool in the water.

Before Jordyn enjoyed her quality time with Karl-Anthony, she made headlines for being spotted with former BFF Kylie Jenner. They had dinner together in Los Angeles, CA on July 15, four years after their friendship fell apart due to Jordyn’s participation in the infamous cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian‘s then boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Smiles were flashed as they were photographed walking in stylish outfits, including a red ensemble and gold choker for Jordyn, and a black and white one-shouldered top and black pants for Kylie.

It’s unclear if the outing means Jordyn and Kylie are working on rekindling a close friendship like they used to have, but it’s the first time they’ve been seen hanging out together since the scandal. The duo used to be BFFS for years up until 2019 and Jordyn even lived at Kylie’s house at one point. Once the former kissed Tristan at a house party, though, it was game over for the two.

Although Jordyn expressed regret for her actions and said she apologized to Khloe shortly after the scandal made headlines, Kylie didn’t seem to want to keep a friendship. Kylie also expressed how she felt the situation happened for a reason, months after it took place, in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen. For a reason. For me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together,” she said at the time. “I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’ I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. And sometimes people are there for certain reasons and certain times of your life and not for others.”