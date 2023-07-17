Jordyn Woods Calls BF Karl-Anthony Towns Her ‘Ride Or Die’ After Shocking Reunion With Kylie Jenner

As news emerges that Jordyn and Kylie seem to finally have reunited, the model stepped out with her BF and called him her 'ride or die'!

July 17, 2023 6:57PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Jordyn Woods shows off her curves in a orange dress as she and Karl-Anthony Towns grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 07 Oct 2020
Malibu, CA - Jordyn Woods makes a stylish appearance alongside boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns and her mother, stepping out confidently after dinner at Nobu just a day after capturing the internet's attention with a reunion with her ex-best friend Kylie Jenner.
West Hollywood, CA - Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns grab a late dinner at Lavo in West Hollywood.
Image Credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Jordyn Woods seems to be enjoying her relationships — all of them! Amid her stunning reunion with Kylie Jenner, the model took to Instagram stories to share who has continually supported her –– boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns! Alongside photos taken at Nobu in Malibu on Monday, July 17, she sweetly wrote, “Ride or die @karltowns.” The pic showed Jordan slaying a pair of denim wide-legged pants and a sexy white cropped tank top as she walked ahead of Karl-Anthony outside the hotspot. She finished the incredible look with a pair of metallic stilettos and a high braid, carrying a matching handbag and rocking a pair of sunglasses. Towns stood behind her, also wearing sunglasses, and matching her vibe in head-to-toe denim with a white T shirt.

Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns
ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

The pics come on the heels of a very big revelation — one that fans never thought they’d see happen. Kylie and her former BFF were seen enjoying dinner in Los Angeles on July 15, literally defying the odds. Their friendship had seemed irredeemable for nearly four years, after it crumbled amid the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

A source later claimed the duo had been reconnecting ahead of their big public appearance. “Kylie was the one to reach out to Jordyn,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She missed her and felt enough time had passed and they wanted to meet up.” A second source told the outlet that, “It’s a work in progress and they’re taking it slow,” and that big sis Khloe Kardashian is being supportive. “Khloé is all about forgiveness and moving forward, so Khloé is OK with Kylie seeing [Jordyn],” they reportedly said.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram
As for her relationship with the supportive NBA star, Jordyn has never held back on her feelings for him. “I’m so blessed that our friendship blossomed into the relationship we have today,” she wrote via Instagram for a 27th birthday tribute in November of 2022. “Being on this journey we call life has been nothing short of amazing. Your heart is what I fell in love with and your enthusiasm is what keeps me going.”

