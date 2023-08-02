Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Gorgeous Guest House She’s Listing On Airbnb With Access To Her Massive Pool & More

If you’ve ever wanted to live like a celebrity, now is your chance as Gwyneth Paltrow officially announced that she opened up her guest house to the public. The 50-year-old posted a video to Instagram revealing that she’s partnered up with Airbnb to offer her guest house in Montecito for one night.

Gwyneth posted the video of herself giving a tour of her absolutely stunning home with the caption, “Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented. @airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night. While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay. Book on August 15 at 10am PST at the link in my bio. Hope to host you soon.”

The video pans to the guest house which is a loft-style home with a wood-burning fireplace, “a lovely little bar,” a bedroom with high ceilings, a luxurious bathroom with gorgeous marble and a soaking tub, some of Gwyneth’s “favorite Goop products,” which she said, “your skin is going to be better when you leave than when you came.”

Gwyneth walked around the grounds of the house explaining that the home is, “nestled in nature so you can come have a zen moment with lots of light and fresh air.” She also moved to a gorgeous dining area and said, “We could have a lovely chef’s dinner together in our wine room and you can select whatever bottle of wine you like and we can have a fantastic, cozy dinner with your guest and my husband.” [Brad Falchuk]. Gwyneth ended the exciting video by saying, “I have everything all set up and ready for you cannot wait to host you in the guest house. See you soon.”