Tori Kelly Released From The Hospital & Resting At Home After Being Treated For Serious Blood Clots

Tori Kelly is home and resting after being rushed to the hospital on Sunday, July 23, for blood clots. That’s according to a source for TMZ, who reported on Monday, July 31 that the singer was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills to return home and rest, and “for now, she’s feeling better.” The outlet also reported that physicians at the world famous hospital still aren’t sure what caused the blood clots around her lungs and in her legs, and she will need “regular checkups” to keep her condition monitored.

TMZ was the first to report on July 24 that Tori had collapsed during dinner in downtown Los Angeles with friends the previous day. Her heart rate reportedly increased before she fell unconscious, and she was subsequently rushed to the hospital. Even more frighteningly, she’d allegedly been “in and out of consciousness” during the intensive care stay at the hospital.

On Wednesday, July 26, her husband of five years, André Murillo, updated fans with good news. “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger,” he revealed via Instagram stories at the time. “Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers. Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much!”

One day later, the beloved country star herself broke her silence to address her “friends” directly with a lengthy and heartfelt statement. “As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges,” she wrote via Instagram on July 27. “It’s been a scary few days, but I can feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now and hopeful, but unfortunately, there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me.”

“Of course, I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP,” she noted the release of the Tori EP set to stream on July 28. Tori concluded the post with love for her fans. “I love you all so much, and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received,” she wrote in the statment, in part. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”