Tori Kelly’s Husband: Everything To Know About André Murillo & Their Relationship

Tori Kelly is a singer-songwriter and actress who first rose to fame on the ninth season of American Idol.

Tori married André Murillo, a professional basketball player in Germany, in 2018.

In 2023, Tori was hospitalized over blood clots, and the situation was reportedly ‘really serious.’

Tori Kelly has plenty of duets under her belt. From “Never Alone” (with Kirk Franklin) to “Name” with Justin Bieber” to “Together” (with KING & COUNTRY) to “Real Thing” (with Pink Sweats), Tori has shared music with many of her fellow stars. However, one duet partner stands out above all the rest: the one she chose to share not her song but her life with. That would be her husband, André Murillo.

André, like all Tori’s fans, was left concerned and praying after Tori, 30, was hospitalized on July 23 for blood clots. TMZ first reported that Tori was having dinner with her friends in downtown Los Angeles when her heart started beating fast before she passed out “for a while.” The publication reports that when she came to, she “wanted to make sure she wasn’t taken to a hospital downtown, and instead taken to Cedars-Sinai.” After she arrived at the medical facility, TMZ claimed that doctors found clots in her legs and lungs. HollywoodLife reached out to Tori’s reps for comment.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning (July 25), her husband posted a black screen to his Instagram Story, along with “Where Do I Fit In,” Tori’s 2021 collab with Justin Bieber. The song’s lyrics appeared on the screen: “When I’m all alone, and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities / It’s then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side.” Justin pops in to sing “And You say to me,” right before Kelly adds, “It’ll be all right.

As Tori recovers, find out more about her husband.

Who Is Tori Kelly’s Husband?

Tori’s other half is André Murillo. He was born on May 18, 1990, and hails from Bremerhaven, Germany. He reportedly attended Biola University, a private, nondenominational, evangelical Christian university in La Mirada, California. His profile on the school’s athletics page says he “enjoys getting to know people, talking about God, attending Grace EV Free, and listening to classical music.” He was majoring in biblical studies “with the goal of entering a career in ministry and playing professional basketball.”

Though André was born in Germany, People reports he grew up in Southern California, like Tori.

What Does André Murillo Do For A Living?

AmoMama reports that André attended Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, where he played basketball for two years. He supposedly attended a party where he got into an altercation where he got stabbed. The incident allegedly resulted in him abusing substances, ultimately leading to his expulsion, subsequently enrolling at BU.

After school, he joined the German Pro A Basketball League Hamburg Towers. He played in the German league for a few years. The Sun claims he’s now a basketball trainer and “has his own business.”

When Did Tori Kelly Get Married?

Tori and Andr’e got married on May 20, 2018. Tori quoted Tim Keller when announcing the nuptials. “To be loved but not known is comforting but superficial. To be known & not loved is our greatest fear. But to be fully known & truly loved is, well, a lot like being loved by God,” she wrote, per Us Weekly. “thank you to everyone who made this the most magical day ever. i’m floating. brb.”

“Marriage is amazing,” she told Us Weekly weeks after the wedding. “It’s so special to have your best friend [as a] partner and get to do life together. We were literally at Disneyland the other day, just walking around. We don’t even necessarily go on rides all the time. We’ll just get food just because it’s happy. It’s the happiest place on Earth.”