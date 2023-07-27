Tori Kelly Breaks Silence After Reported Collapse & Hospitalization for Blood Clots: ‘Scary Few Days’

View gallery

Fans of Tori Kelly eagerly awaited news or updates on her condition following the report that she was hospitalized with a “really serious” blood clot issue. Tori, 31, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital on July 23 after passing out during a dinner with friends. With her husband sending well-wishes online, fans hoped for an official update – and they finally got it on July 27 when Tori posted an update. “Hi, friends,” she began in a handwritten note. “As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges.”

“It’s been a scary few days, but I can feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you,” she continued. “I’m feeling stronger now and hopeful, but unfortunately, there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me.”

“Of course, I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP,” she said, referring to the Tori EP hitting streaming services on July 28, “but I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from yours on Friday!

“I love you all so much, and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received,” she added. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart!” She captioned the post “Deuteronomy 31:8,” a Christian Bible verse that reads, “It is the LORD who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.” (per Bible hub.)

Tori was reportedly dining at a restaurant in L.A. when her heart started to beat quickly, according to TMZ, who first reported the story. Tori then passed out “for a while.” She came to, and her friends quickly rushed her to the hospital. She was admitted to the ICU, and doctors reportedly discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs. TMZ, in its initial report, said the medical professionals were still determining if there were any clots around her heart.HollywoodLife reached out to Tori’s rep for comment.

Tori’s scary hospitalization comes right as she’s about to drop new music. The singer has had success in the music industry since the early 2000s, She first started making videos on YouTube and then appeared on various talent competition shows, including American Idol. She went on to independently release music before signing with Capitol Records in 2013 and releasing her debut studio album, Unbreakable Smile, in 2015. One of the songs on the album, “Nobody Love,” peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 charts.

In the late 2010s, she experienced some success in the gospel world. Her 2018 album, Hiding Place, won the Grammy for Best Gospel Album, while “Never Alone,” her song with gospel star Kirk Franklin, took home the Grammy for Best Gospel Performance/Song. In 2021, she netted a Billboard Music Award for Top Christian Song (“Together”), and her 2018 video for “I’ll Find You” won her a Dove Award for Short Form Video of the Year.

At the time of her hospitalization, Tori’s most recent Instagram post promoted her upcoming EP, Tori, which comes out on July 28. In the post, she posted a gorgeous photo of herself posing in a white tank top, gray patterned pants, and black sneakers with yellow bottoms. Her long curly hair was down, and she accessorized with gold earrings and a matching necklace and bracelet.

When news about Tori’s hospitalization went public, her fans immediately took to social media to share well wishes. “Hope she is okay,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “My thoughts are with Tori and her family.” A third sent her “healing vibes,” and many more posted heart emojis and prayers. It’s unclear how long Tori will remain in the hospital or what treatment, if any, she’s receiving at this time.