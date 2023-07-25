Tori Kelly’s Husband Breaks Silence As He Says ‘It’ll Be Alright’ After Her Hospitalization

Tori Kelly‘s husband André Murillo shared song lyrics that hinted at how Tori is doing following her health scare. Andre, 33, took to his Instagram Stories on July 24 — the day after Tori, 30, was rushed to the hospital for blood clots — and shared a black screen with a snippet of his wife’s 2021 song “Where Do I Fit In” with Justin Bieber. Andre included the part of the song that says “It’ll be alright” in his clip, which could mean that Tori is doing okay after being hospitalized.

The full lyrics from the song in Andre’s post include vocals from both Tori and Justin, 29. Tori sings, “When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities/ And then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side.” Justin sings, “And you say to me,” followed by Tori who sings, “it’ll be alright,” which ends Andre’s clip.

News of Tori’s health incident was reported by TMZ on July 24. The outlet claimed that the Sing star was having dinner with her friends in downtown Los Angeles on July 23 when her heart started beating fast before she passed out “for a while.” When Tori came to, she reportedly “wanted to make sure she wasn’t taken to a hospital downtown, and instead taken to Cedars-Sinai.” Doctors found blood clots in her legs and lungs after she arrived at the medical facility, per TMZ. HollywoodLife reached out to Tori’s reps for comment.

Tori married her husband in May 2018. Andre is a professional basketball player from Germany but he grew up in Southern California. “Marriage is amazing,” Tori told Us Weekly weeks after the wedding. “It’s so special to have your best friend [as a] partner and get to do life together. We were literally at Disneyland the other day, just walking around. We don’t even necessarily go on rides all the time. We’ll just get food just because it’s happy. It’s the happiest place on Earth.”

Andre has supported Tori’s music career since their relationship began. The Grammy Award winner is set to release her new EP, Tori, on July 28. It’s unclear if Tori’s new music will be delayed due to her health incident.