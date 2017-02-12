Tori Kelly Rocks Perfect Beach Waves At 2017 Grammy Awards — Get The Look

REX/Shutterstock

Talk about a natural beauty! Before the big night, Tori Kelly looked absolutely gorgeous on the red carpet, rocking her stunning waves that we love so much!

Tori Kelly, 24, definitely knows a look that works! The singer left her hair down and natural on Feb. 12 at the 2017 Grammy Awards. She pared the loose waves with a pink lip, light gold eye makeup, and a gorgeous off-the-shoulder green dress. Green is the color of 2017, and green is definitely also her color. She went light with accessories as well, wearing no necklace, but just gold dangly earrings and a bangle.

She was styled by Nikki Providence for Suave Professionals, and she shared on Instagram the trick to that incredible look — Suave Professionals’ Honey Infusion Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner! It definitely worked perfectly for her.

Tori is set to take the stage at the Grammys for a star-studded tribute to the BeeGees. She’ll be performing alongside Celine Dion, Andra Day, John Legend, Keith Urban, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas and Andre Day.

The night before the Grammys, Tori went super simple at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party in LA, wearing a sleek black dress with colored embellishments on the back and pulling her hair into a cute braided up-do. She also rocked a perfect cat eye makeup!

