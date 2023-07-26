Tori Kelly ‘Smiling Again & Feeling Stronger’ After Hospitalization For Blood Clots, Her Husband Says

Tori's husband took to social media with an update about his famous wife, saying that she's feeling stronger after a dramatic health scare.

July 26, 2023
Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly at arrivals for YELLOWJACKETS Season 2 Premiere, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA March 22, 2023. Photo By: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection
Tori Kelly‘s husband André Murillo has good news for her fans. Three days after blood clots put her in the hospital, she’s apparently feeling “stronger,” according to her husband of 5 years. “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger,” the retired basketball pro wrote via Instagram stories on Wednesday, July 26. “Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers. Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much!”

TMZ first reported on July 24 that Tori suffered a major health scare while having dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, July 23, “when she suddenly felt her heart rate speed up before collapsing.” Per the outlet, her friends rushed her to Cedars-Sinai, where she was treated for blood clots in her legs and surrounding her lungs, though it wasn’t clear if any clots had affected her heart. TMZ reported that she’d been “in and out of consciousness” during the hospitalization.

Andre, whom the country sensation married in May of 2018, previously took to Instagram to share a vague update on July 24, in the form of lyrics from Tori’s hit “Where Do I Fit In” with Justin Bieber. “When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities/ And then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side/ And you say to me/ it’ll be alright,” he shared.

The couple is clearly in love. In May of 2018, they both took to social media to announce their marriage with a heartfelt post. “To be loved but not known is comforting but superficial,” they captioned a gorgeous wedding photo. “To be known & not loved is our greatest fear. But to be fully known & truly loved is, well, a lot like being loved by God.”

