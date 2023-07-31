Kate Beckinsale Celebrates Her 50th Birthday In A Sexy Playboy Bunny Outfit: Photos

Kate Beckinsale rang in her 50th birthday in style when she rocked a plunging black Playboy bunny outfit while hanging out with her friends in new Instagram photos. The actress looked sexier than ever when she wore a skintight black sequin bodysuit that showed off ample cleavage.

In the photos, Kate wore the halter-neck bodysuit with ripped up fishnet tights, a long black bunny ear headband, a bowtie around her neck, and massively high silver and black platform heels. She posed alongside two friends, one of which was also dressed as a Playboy bunny in a hot pink sequin bodysuit. Kate posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Happy bunny birthday,my birthday twin @olivergliese”

Kate has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, one of her favorites was her sheer dress at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles. Kate looked gorgeous in a completely see-through silver dress that was covered in intricate sequins and beading.

Kate’s long-sleeve high-neck Julien Macdonald Fall 2023 dress put her toned abs on full display and she chose to go braless underneath revealing ample cleavage. The dress featured exaggerated, high shoulders and she accessorized with diamond earrings and a green diamond necklace. As for her glam, she threw her brown hair back into a voluminous, high ponytail while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Aside from this look, she also looked stunning in a sheer black sequin Tony Ward Couture Gown with a massive silver coat. Kate’s strapless black gown featured an asymmetrical neckline and a completely see-through skirt that showed off her long legs. The entire dress was covered in sequins while a huge silver coat draped off her arms in puffy sleeves and trailed behind her in a long train. She accessorized her look with gorgeous glam featuring a slicked-back bun, a sultry smokey eye, and a glossy pink lip.