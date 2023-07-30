Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid Crack Up Backstage As Scott Swift Drives Segway In Santa Clara

Taylor Swift reunited with BFF Gigi Hadid in Santa Clara! Before the 28-year-old model watched another Eras Tour show, she got in a good laugh backstage as Taylor’s dad Scott Swift opted to ride a segway around the venue behind the girls’ moving golf cart. The Midnights singer selfie-filmed the short clip as she captured Gigi’s laugh, as well as makeup artist Patrick Ta chuckling, which she posted to TikTok on Friday, July 28.

“my dads on his segway s— again,” Taylor captioned the video, which she appropriately set to Chamillionaire‘s iconic track “Ridin'” which originally dropped in 2005. “They see me rollin’

They hatin’/Patrollin’ and tryna catch me ridin’ dirty/Tryna catch me ridin’ dirty,” he sing-raps on the tune, which is the exact part of the audio Taylor cut for her latest TikTok which racked up over 13 million views.

Taylor was glowing in the makeup free clip, keeping her face partly covered with a dark gray corduroy baseball hat, along with a black jacket and a yellow and red shirt. Meanwhile, Gigi opted for a dewy skin look for her ’90s inspired denim outfit which also included a white tank top, sneakers, and a black jacket. The model also accessorized with a drop pair of earrings for some Friday night oomph.

Gigi was in town for another Era’s Tour show, having attended several already in Nashville and in Philadelphia. This time, however, she was joined by her own go-to makeup artist and close pal Patrick as they had the night of their lives. Both took part in the friendship bracelet trading that’s become synonymous with the Eras Tour, thanks to the lyric, “Everything you lose is a step you take/So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it” from Midnights‘ “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”

At a glance, Gigi appeared to have over 22 on her wrist as she held her hand up to the sky with Patrick in an Instagram story. Patrick, who is also the founder of Patrick Ta Beauty, captioned his post, “THE MOST MAGICAL NIGHT.”