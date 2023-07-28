Todd Chrisley Accuses Fellow Inmates Of Taking His Photo While Sleeping Because He’s Famous

Todd Chrisley, 54, accused his fellow prison inmates of mistreating him because he’s famous. The reality star’s attorney, Jay Surgent, told TMZ on July 28 that Todd has dealt with “odd occurrences” since he began his 12-year sentence at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in January. The attorney claimed that one of the other inmates took a photo of Todd while he was sleeping. Todd is also allegedly not receiving any mail in prison, and he thinks it’s “getting destroyed.”

Todd’s attorney described Todd’s living conditions in prison as “terrible.” He said Todd’s dealing with bad plumbing, possible mold, and no air conditioning in the Florida facility. Furthermore, Todd’s wife Julie Chrisley, 50, is also allegedly dealing with poor conditions at Kentucky’s FMC Lexington. Jay claimed that Todd has submitted an application to switch to home confinement, which is unlikely to happen.

Todd and Julie are serving 12 and 7 years in prison, respectively, for multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion. They were convicted by a jury in June 2022, and they both reported to prison this past January. The couple both must also serve an additional 16 months of probation after their releases from prison.

Todd and Julie’s children Savannah Chrisley, 25, and Chase Chrisley, 27, recently discussed their parents’ prison stay on Savannah’s podcast. Savannah described Todd’s living conditions as a “nightmare,” similar to what Todd’s attorney said to TMZ. Chase also said that neither his mother or his father have air condition in their facilities. “I don’t care if you killed somebody, if you’re in a government facility, you should have air conditioning,” Chase said on his sister’s podcast. “That’s just ridiculous.”

Before Todd and Julie entered prison, a Chrisley family insider revealed to HollywoodLife that the couple had an “emotional” goodbye with their loved ones. “There were lots of tears and no one knew what to say because there was nothing that they could say which would change anything,” the source said in mid-January. “Todd and Julie knew that they had run out of options, and this was it.”

Todd and Julie are currently working on appealing their case. They were denied bond before they began their sentences at the start of the year.