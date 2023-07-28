Sandra Bullock, 59, Looks Gorgeous In Floral Dress On Rare Outing After Celebrating Her Birthday

Sandra Bullock just celebrated her 59th birthday on July 26 and she celebrated her birthday week with friends. The actress stepped out in LA the day after her birthday with a friend when she wore a gorgeous yellow floral midi dress with sandals.
For the rare public outing, Sandra wore a three-quarter sleeve mustard yellow midi dress that was covered in a fabulous floral print while her waist was cinched in with a thin belt. She styled her summery dress with a white straw crossbody bag, round sunglasses, and a pair of gray suede Birkenstock sandals. She threw her dark hair into a messy bun that was parted in the middle with her bangs left out in front to frame her face.
Sandra had a fun-filled birthday week as she celebrated her actual birthday with friends Jennifer Aniston and Sean Hayes. Jen posted videos to her Instagram story of Sandra and Sean baking chocolate pumpkin brownies from Lil Luna. In the videos, Sandra was baking in Jen’s kitchen while wearing a black crewneck sweater. She had her long hair down in beachy waves while the top half of her was pulled back into a bun. She accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and a gold chain necklace as she and her friends were laughing while cooking.
Aside from the videos, Jen also posted a slideshow of photos of Sandra in honor of her birthday while revealing her funny nickname for her fellow actress friend. Jen captioned one of the photos, "Happy Birthday Sand-a-La!!"